Orbis with two franchise deals in Slovenia

WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed two franchise contracts with local investor Terme Maribor regarding two existing hotel facilities in the Slovenian capital, Maribor, the company said in a market filing.

Under the deal, the 76-room Hotel Piramida will join the Mercure hotel chain, while the 71-room Hotel Orel will become an Ibis Style hotel chain facility.

“Slovenia is our twelfth market of operations. The opening of the Mercure and ibis Styles hotels, well known and respected international brands in Slovenia, confirms the dynamics of our growth strategy,” said Ireneusz Węglowski, Orbis vice president.