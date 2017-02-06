Orlen and PGNiG to look for deposits together

State controlled fuel group PKN Orlen and natural gas producer PGNiG have expanded their cooperation in the hydrocarbon exploration in the Lubelskie basin. Under the deal, Orlen will share its 3D seismic data from the concession. Orlen and PGNiG have been cooperating since 2007. Currently, they work jointly on four projects in 14 concessions across…
