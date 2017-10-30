Orlen introduces its own brand of products

Oil giant PKN Orlen will introduce own-brand products at its gas stations, the company stated. The first product introduced is bottled water “O!” The idea for an own-brand follows the introduction of Orlen’s own convenience stores at its gas stations, called O!Shop. The own-brand line will offer juices, beverages and candies….
