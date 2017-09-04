Orlen launches PLN 1 bln retail bond program

WSE-listed fuel giant PKN Orlen will launch a PLN 1 billion retail bond program for issuance over the coming 12 months, the company said in a market filing. Bonds will be sold in a number of issues via public offering and listed on the WSE’s Catalyst bond trading platform….
