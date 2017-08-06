Orlen pays record-high dividend for 2016

Fuel giant PKN Orlen paid out record high dividend last Friday of PLN 3 per share. PLN 1.28 billion, almost 25 percent of the company’s record-high 2016 net profit of PLN 5.36 billion, was paid out to the company’s shareholders. “It is the fifth year in a row when the concern, in line with its…
