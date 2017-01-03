Over 1 mln used cars imported to Poland in 2016

Poles imported over 102,000 used cars in November of 2016, the highest number since July 2008 and app. 20 percent more than in October, according to Gazeta Wyborcza. Between January and November of 2016, Poles imported 903,0000 used cars. The number for the entire 2016 may well have exceeded 1 million, also for the first…
