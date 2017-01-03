Over 1 mln used cars imported to Poland in 2016

Archicom trumpets 2016 apartment sales Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom sold 942 apartments in 2016, which marks a 54 percent increase upon the previous year. This is the best annual sales result in the whole history of the company, the developer said in a press release.

