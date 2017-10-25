Over 13 million sqm of industrial space in Poland

From the beginning of July to the end of September 940,000 sqm of modern industrial space was delivered to the market and as a result the total stock in Poland exceeded 13 million sqm. Over 1 million sqm of space is under construction – according to the latest Colliers International report.

In Q3 2017 the most of modern industrial space was completed in Szczecin within warehouses delivered for Amazon (161,000 sqm) and Zalando (130,000 sqm). These were the largest completions from July till September. Panattoni was the developer that dominated the market in terms of new supply delivered in Q3 2017 (57.5 percent).

In the period July-September, 131 transactions for over 800,000 sqm were signed. The largest markets in terms of transaction volume were Central Poland and the Warsaw market (zone II), where 150,000 sqm and 130,000 sqm were leased respectively. 3PL sector dominated among tenants – 23.7 percent of the total demand.

„We predict that by the end of the year the demand should reach the similar level as in the same period of the previous year when 3,3 million sqm of space was leased,” said Maciej Chmielewski, Partner at Colliers International, Director of the Industrial and Logistics Agency.