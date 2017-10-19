Over 200,000 smq of office space completed in Warsaw in 2017 – PORF

Approximately 204,900 sqm of office space has been completed in Warsaw so far this year, of which more than 73,500 sqm was delivered in Q3, according to the latest report by the Polish Office Research Forum (PORF). The total modern office stock in the city stood at over 5.2 million sqm at the end of September, the study said. A combined 589,500 sqm of office space has been leased in the Polish capital since the onset of 2017, including 198,600 smq in the third quarter. The city center (151,000 sqm) and Mokotów (132,200 sqm) have seen the strongest leasing activity this year. At the end of Q3, the average vacancy rate in the office property market in Warsaw stood at 12.9 percent with the rates in central and non-central locations having stood at 11.1 percent and 14 percent respectively.