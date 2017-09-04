Over 3,600 sqm leased in Distribution Park Okęcie in Warsaw

Image: Hines

Developer and investor Hines has signed lease agreements for a total of more than 3,600 sqm of space in Distribution Park Okęcie in Warsaw, which it asset- and property-manages on behalf of Hines Global REIT, the owner of the complex. X-press Couriers and Aromanti have become new tenants of the logistics center, while Nuair Polska has renewed its lease agreement for space in the location. Located near Warsaw Chopin Airport, Distribution Park Okęcie comprises a combined 39,000 sqm of warehouse and office space in four buildings.