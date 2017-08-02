Over 37 mln payment cards in Poland in Q1

August 2, 2017 Poland AM

The number of payment cards in Poland reached 37.7 million at the end of Q1, Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) informed. Overall, 29.1 million debit cards and 6 million credit cards have been issued, resulting in 2.3 percent growth q/q. The value of transactions carried out with payment cards grew to PLN 144.1 billion (7.3 percent…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts