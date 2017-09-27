Over 37 mln payment cards in Poland in Q2

The number of payment cards in Poland reached 37.77 million at the end of Q2, Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) informed. Overall, 29.2 million debit cards and 5.8 million credit cards have been issued. The overall number remained practically unchanged q/q. The value of transactions carried out with payment cards grew to PLN 163 billion (13.9…
