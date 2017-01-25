Over 400,000 sqm of office space added to Warsaw market in 2016 – JLL

In 2016, 407,000 sqm of new modern office space was delivered to the Warsaw market, the highest volume since 2000.

“The market continues apace as currently, approximately 675,000 sq m of office space remains under construction. 330,000 sq m can be delivered to market in 2017 provided that all plans announced by developers will be conducted on schedule. What is important is the fact that supply was accompanied by demand,” said Mateusz Polkowski, head of Research and Consulting at JLL.

Landlords signed deals for a total of 755,000 sqm in Warsaw throughout 2016, according to JLL. This is the second highest result in the market’s history.