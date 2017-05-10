Over 4,300 sqm leased at North Gate building in Warsaw

May 10, 2017 Lokale Immobilia
Image: Savills
Image: Savills

The Deka Immobilien investment fund has recently signed five lease agreements for a total of more than 4,300 sqm of office space at its North Gate building in Warsaw. Savills represented the landlord in the negotiations with the new tenants: Emerge Software, Flying Wild Hog, Sigma Connectivity, Young & Rubicam and a marketing firm whose identity is yet to be revealed. The 28-floor North Gate building, which is currently being modernized, offers 28,000 sqm of office space. It is located on ul. Bonifraterska in the northern part of the Śródmieście district.
Pin It

Related Posts