Over 4,300 sqm leased at North Gate building in Warsaw

Image: Savills

The Deka Immobilien investment fund has recently signed five lease agreements for a total of more than 4,300 sqm of office space at its North Gate building in Warsaw. Savills represented the landlord in the negotiations with the new tenants: Emerge Software, Flying Wild Hog, Sigma Connectivity, Young & Rubicam and a marketing firm whose identity is yet to be revealed. The 28-floor North Gate building, which is currently being modernized, offers 28,000 sqm of office space. It is located on ul. Bonifraterska in the northern part of the Śródmieście district.