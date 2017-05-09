Over 50% of Poles filed their taxes online

According to data released by the finance ministry, the number of the annual personal income tax declarations filed online has reached 9.67 million, meaning that more than 50 percent of Poles have decided to submit their declarations this way. This is a record-high number, beating last year’s result of 8.41 million tax declarations….



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.