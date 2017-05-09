Over 50% of Poles filed their taxes online

According to data released by the finance ministry, the number of the annual personal income tax declarations filed online has reached 9.67 million, meaning that more than 50 percent of Poles have decided to submit their declarations this way. This is a record-high number, beating last year’s result of 8.41 million tax declarations….
Related Posts
-
FinMin: 8.5 mln Poles filed their taxes ...April 27, 2017
-
Poland to crackdown on transfer of untax...February 12, 2017
-
UK currently has no plans to tax EU empl...January 11, 2017
-
Government announces it will implement t...November 25, 2016