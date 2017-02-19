Over 6 mln foreigners visited Poland in 2016 – GUS

February 19, 2017 Poland AM

The number of foreign tourists who visited Poland last year stood at 6.1 million representing a 7 percent growth from 5.7 million the year before, the Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) data showed. Most visitors came from Germany with 1.6 million followed by the UK tourists with 443,000 visitors. Ukrainians were the third nation with…

