Over 8k farms destroyed in August storms

August 27, 2017 Poland AM

August storms destroyed about 8.5k farms and 72k hectares of crops – according to the estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture. In Pomorskie voivodship some 2k farms were destroyed, followed by 2.1k farms in Wielkopolskie voivodship, 2k in Kujawsko-Pomorskie, and 1.3k in Lower Silesia. The government is working on several relief programs for the victims…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts