Over one mln sqm of warehouse space under construction – Colliers

More than one million sqm of modern warehouse space is now under construction in Poland, with approximately 80 percent of the volume having already been commercialized, according to the latest report by Colliers International. BTS (build-to-suit) and BTO (build-to-own) projects remain common in the market, but developers are now also increasingly ready to launch schemes that include speculative space, the study said. Colliers International experts predict that as smaller e-commerce sector companies continue to grow, the demand for SBU (small business units) developments is likely to increase in Poland in the near future.