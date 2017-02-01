Over PLN 58 bln worth of investments in 2016 financed by leasing firms

Leasing companies financed PLN 58.1 billion worth of investments in 2016, 16.6 percent more than in the previous year, according to estimations by Polish Leasing Association (ZPL). “The leasing industry finances purchases of mainly small and micro firms, to a lesser degree also medium-sized and large ones,” said Andrzej Krzemiński, chairman of the executive committee…
Related Posts
-
Poland’s leasing market grows 17.1...October 24, 2016
-
Ferrari leases space at Warsaw’s T...September 27, 2016
-
More than 35,000 sqm leased in Galeria M...September 22, 2016
-
Nokia leases over 7,000 sqm in Echo̵...September 13, 2016