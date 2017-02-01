Over PLN 58 bln worth of investments in 2016 financed by leasing firms

February 1, 2017 Poland AM

Leasing companies financed PLN 58.1 billion worth of investments in 2016, 16.6 percent more than in the previous year, according to estimations by Polish Leasing Association (ZPL). “The leasing industry finances purchases of mainly small and micro firms, to a lesser degree also medium-sized and large ones,” said Andrzej Krzemiński, chairman of the executive committee…

