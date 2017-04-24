Overwhelming majority of Poles think Poland is a safe country

As many as 89 percent of Poles claim that Poland is a safe place to live, according to the CBOS poll. Only 9 percent thinks otherwise. This is the best result since 1987, when the first such poll was conducted. Compared to last year, the number of respondents that think Poland is safe country increased…
