Owners modernizing malls ahead of Wroclavia opening

The upcoming opening of the 64,000-sqm Wroclavia shopping center in Wrocław, scheduled to take place in October, has led owners of some of the existing malls in the city to launch modernization work and refresh tenant mixes as they expect the competition in the market to become fiercer, according to the latest report by Colliers International. A number of brands not yet present in Wrocław, including some from the premium sector, will debut in Wroclavia, noted Katarzyna Michnikowska, an associate director, research and consultancy, at Colliers International.

Arkady Wrocławskie has seen modernization work in the interior, including in the restaurant area. Some of the stores in the center have been enlarged and a number of new retailers, including Folkstar, Yosh Concept and Pitbull West Coast, have leased space in the mall. In Magnolia, a new 800-sqm area for kids and teens has been created. Galeria Dominikańska has attracted a new restaurant chain, Max Premium Burgers. For its part, Renoma now houses stores of new premium brands – Twinset, Lidia Kalita and Michael Cors.

The Wrocław agglomeration currently features a total of 663,000 sqm of shopping center space in 19 malls.