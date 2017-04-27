P3 to increase its presence in Poznań area

Logistics space developer P3 has acquired a 49.2-hectare site in Robakowo near Poznań, which will allow the company to double the size of its P3 Poznań park. Construction on the new part of the complex is scheduled to launch next year, with P3 planning to eventually develop another six buildings with a total of 250,000 sqm of space in the location. Andrzej Wroński, country head for P3 in Poland, said the company continues to see very high demand levels in the Wrocław warehouse property market. “This encouraged us to expand our park at Poznań, which is already benefiting from improved connectivity as a result of the recent construction of a new road that runs between the existing park and the land we’ve just bought, providing direct access to both,” Wroński said. P3 has said this will probably not be its only acquisition in Poland this year. The company is now analyzing other investment opportunities in key prime locations across the country and hopes to close further deals in the near future.