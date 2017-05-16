P4 to use IPO proceeds to pay its debt

May 16, 2017 Poland AM

Mobile telecom operator P4 could spend part of the proceeds from the potential IPO to buy back bonds from its owner Impera Holdings, the company said in a statement to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. “Part of the proceeds of any initial public offering may be used to redeem the Impera Holdings senior PIK toggle notes…

