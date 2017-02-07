Paged finalizes Forbis takeover

WSE-listed furniture maker Paged, has acquired 70 percent stake in interior design firm Forbis Group for PLN 8.4 million. Paged will additionally pay PLN 3.6 million if the acquired firm reaches performance benchmarks. The initial agreement was signed back in August last year. Forbis’ value was estimated at PLN 17.2 million. Paged Group comprises of…
