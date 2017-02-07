Paged finalizes Forbis takeover

February 7, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed furniture maker Paged, has acquired 70 percent stake in interior design firm Forbis Group for PLN 8.4 million. Paged will additionally pay PLN 3.6 million if the acquired firm reaches performance benchmarks. The initial agreement was signed back in August last year. Forbis’ value was estimated at PLN 17.2 million. Paged Group comprises of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts