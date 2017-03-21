PAIH: exports to Iran increased fivefold since embargo ended

After trade sanctions against Iran were lifted last year, the value of Polish exports increased fivefold, while imports grew six times, Tomasz Pisula, president of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) said. According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, in 2015, Poland exported goods worth $49.8 million, while importing $32.7 million in various…
