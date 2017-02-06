PAIiIZ changes name and scope of operations

February 6, 2017

The Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) has changed its official name to the Polish Trade and Investment Agency. It has also expanded its objectives and will focus on two main objectives: servicing investors in Poland and supporting Polish companies in their global expansion. “Polish Trade and Investment Agency is the first institution in…

