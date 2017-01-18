PAIiIZ concluded 64 projects worth EUR 1.75 billion in 2016

January 18, 2017 Poland AM

The Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) last year completed 64 investment projects worth a total of EUR 1.745 billion (an increase of 128 percent y/y) which guaranteed some 16,047 new jobs (an increase of 78 percent y/y), said Krzysztof Senger, the vice president of PAIiIZ “The value of the investment made and the number of…

