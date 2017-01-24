Panattoni delivers production plant for STS Acoustics in Międzyrzecz

Poland

Warehouse space developer Panattoni Europe, has completed of a manufacturing and warehousing building for STS Acoustics. The facility features nearly 9,000 sqm and was built at the Międzyrzecz Industrial Park, in the Lubuskie voivodeship. The lease was signed for 12 years. The investment features a manufacturing section with a technical support area of over 5,300…

