Panattoni developing 25,000 sqm warehouse for DSV Solutions

Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is now developing an almost 25,000-sqm warehouse project within its Panattoni Park Janki II logistics park near Warsaw for logistics company DSV Solutions. The scheme is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of next year. DSV Group is a long-standing client of Panattoni and occupies space in a number of logistics parks developed by the company in Poland and Czechia, noted Robert Dobrzycki, the CEO Europe at Panattoni Europe. JLL advised the tenant on its most recent lease agreement with Panattoni. The Panattoni Park Janki II logistics park will comprise two warehouse buildings offering a total of more than 32,000 sqm of leasable space.