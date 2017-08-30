Panattoni developing 50,700-sqm BTS project for OBI

Image: Panattoni Europe

Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe has launched construction work on an almost 50,700-sqm built-to-suit project located in the Nowosolna commune near Łódź, close to the A1 motorway, which will serve as the central warehouse of DIY retailer OBI in Poland. The scheme will be developed in two phases with the first of them – comprising 20,000 sqm of space – scheduled for completion in November this year. The second phase of the development is expected to be ready in December 2018 at the latest. Panattoni has to date developed a total of approximately 345,000 sqm of logistics and industrial space in the Łódź area.