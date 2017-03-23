Panattoni lanuches 25,000-sqm logistics facility for DSV Solutions near Warsaw

Warehouse developer Panattoni Europe will build a 25,000-sqm facility for logistics firm DSV Solutions in Pęcice, south of Warsaw. The project was launched on March 23 and will be completed by July 2017. The facility will be erected on a 7.17 ha site and will total 25,000 sqm, including 1,100 sqm of office space.

The tenant will be able to launch operations from the new venue as early as July 2017. The lease was mediated by experts from JLL, and the general contractor of the investment is Kajima Poland.

The project in Pęcice is another lease transaction between Panattoni Europe and DSV Group, bringing the total space covered by these transactions to 127,000 sqm. The other significant investments in the Warsaw area are based in Teresin, where the company occupies 36,300 sqm, Janki – 25,000 sqm and in Pruszków – 11,200 sqm. Moreover, DSV Group leases space in Łódź, Kraków, Gdańsk, Wrocław and Czeladź, and outside of Poland – in the Czech Republic, where Panattoni Europe delivered 36,424 sqm.