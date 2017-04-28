Panattoni, Marvipol selling Warsaw logistics park

Panattoni, Marvipol selling Warsaw logis... Industrial Center 37, a joint venture established by developers Panattoni Europe and Marvipol, has signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of its Panattoni Park Warsaw logistics park near the Polish capital. The transaction, which has been signed...

Archicom buys land for over 500 apartmen... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom has finalized the acquisition of a 2.45-hectare plot located in the Krzyki district of Wrocław, on which it will develop a new residential project offering approximately 520 housing units. The value of ...

Q1 investment volume at €475 mln – BNP P... A total of approximately €475 million was invested in commercial property in Poland in the first quarter of 2017, which marks a slight decrease upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland. Transact...

P3 to increase its presence in Poznań ar... Logistics space developer P3 has acquired a 49.2-hectare site in Robakowo near Poznań, which will allow the company to double the size of its P3 Poznań park. Construction on the new part of the complex is scheduled to launch next year, with P3 planni...