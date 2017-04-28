Panattoni, Marvipol selling Warsaw logistics park

April 28, 2017 Lokale Immobilia

Industrial Center 37, a joint venture established by developers Panattoni Europe and Marvipol, has signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of its Panattoni Park Warsaw logistics park near the Polish capital. The transaction, which has been signed with Shipston, is valued at €32.4 million and is expected to be finalized by the end of August. Completed in Q2 2016, Panattoni Park Warsaw comprises two buildings offering a total of 48,000 sqm of warehouse and office space. Panattoni and Marvipol are currently jointly developing five logistics projects, which are located near Warsaw, in Silesia and near Kraków.
