Panattoni signs major tenant for new logistics park near Warsaw

Food packaging producer Dekofilm Polska has leased 7,350 sqm of space at Panattoni Park Radzymin, a new logistics park that developer Panattoni Europe will develop approximately 30 kilometers from the center of Warsaw, near the S8 road leading to Białystok in north-eastern Poland. The lease transaction was brokered by JLL and was signed for the period of ten years, with the tenant expected to move into its new premises in April next year. Panattoni Park Radzymin will comprise a total of around 55,000 sqm of industrial and warehouse space when fully developed. The first phase of the project, which will offer 27,000 sqm, is scheduled for completion in Q1 2018.