Panattoni to deliver 30,000-sqm factory for Reuss Seifert

Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is now building a 30,000-sqm factory at Nowa Sól in Lubuskie voivodship in western Poland for Reuss Seifert, a German-based supplier of components for the construction industry. The facility will be located within the Kostrzyn-Słubice Special Economic Zone and is being developed in two phases, scheduled for completion in July and autumn 2017. The tenant will start the process of implementing production in the new location later this year and finish it in March next year. CBRE brokered the transaction between Panattoni and Reuss Seifert. Panattoni has already completed a number of industrial projects in Lubuskie, which include a 17,600-sqm factory in Gorzów Wielkopolski that the company developed for Faurecia, a manufacturer of car interior components.