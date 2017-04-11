Panattoni to develop 100,000-sqm distribution center for Castorama

Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is to develop a 100,000-sqm distribution center at Stryków in central Poland for DIY retailer Castorama Polska. Construction on the project will launch later this month, with the first phase of the scheme (50,000 sqm) scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017. This will be the second distribution center developed by Panattoni for this client – the developer earlier completed a 50,000-sqm center for Castorama Polska, which is also located at Stryków. The latest transaction between the two companies was brokered by JLL.