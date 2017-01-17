Panattoni to develop H&M warehouse near Warsaw

Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe will develop a built-to-suit warehouse project in Grodzisk Mazowiecki near Warsaw for fashion retailer H&M. The scheme will comprise more than 30,000 sqm of space and is expected to be LEED-certified at the ‘Silver’ level. The construction work on the development is scheduled to launch next month and finish in autumn this year. The planned investment will be the second BTS project developed by Panattoni for this client, with the developer having previously completed an H&M warehouse within its Panattoni Park Poznań I logistics park in western Poland.