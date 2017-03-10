Panattoni with 800,000 sqm of warehouse space under development in Poland

At the beginning of 2017 Panattoni Europe had nearly 1.3 million sqm of warehouse under construction across Europe, with 800,000 sqm in Poland alone. Among other pending projects, the developer has two distribution centres for Amazon – one near Szczecin, featuring 161,500 sqm, and the other with 135,000 sqm in Sosnowiec.

In 2016 Panattoni Europe delivered 775,000 sqm of warehouse space to the Polish market, more space than any other industrial/warehouse developer. At the end of 2016, it had 779,000 sqm of warehouse space in the pipeline out of the total 1.08 million sqm under development across the country. The leases signed by the developer totaled close to 968,000 sqm, of which 86 percent were all new leases.