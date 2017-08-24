Papa John’s to enter Poland

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

The US pizza chain Papa John’s plans to enter Polish market this year, the restaurant’s franchisee in Russian and Belarus said. The company plans to open 23 restaurants in Poland over the next 3-5 years, with the first scheduled for this year. At the same time, the company plans expansions into Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Tim…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts