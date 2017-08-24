Papa John’s to enter Poland

The US pizza chain Papa John’s plans to enter Polish market this year, the restaurant’s franchisee in Russian and Belarus said. The company plans to open 23 restaurants in Poland over the next 3-5 years, with the first scheduled for this year. At the same time, the company plans expansions into Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Tim…
Related Posts
-
Polish milk bar Mamuśka! planning expans...October 18, 2016
-
Second Polish restaurant awarded Micheli...March 9, 2016
-
Dunkin’ Donuts plans expansion in ...February 2, 2016
-
Lawry’s to enter PolandOctober 29, 2015