Parliament prepares to reopen session in alternate chamber this week

Poland’s Parliament is scheduled to resume session on Wednesday, but the ruling party (PiS) is preparing to move the session if necessary. It wants to conduct the session in the Hall of Columns, an alternative chamber within the parliamentary building, in the case of the main chamber being blocked by opposition members, the Chancellor of…
