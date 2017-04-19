Paul Ryan to visit Warsaw on Friday

April 19, 2017 Poland AM

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, will visit Warsaw on Friday and meet with President Andrzej Duda, and PM Beata Szydło. The talks will focus on transatlantic cooperation, and the visa waiver program, which Poland has been trying to be a part of for years. According to Duda advisor Krzysztof Szczerski, President will discuss…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts