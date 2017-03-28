PBG with PLN 4.2 bln contract portfolio

Białystok malls follow the extension tre... The eastern city of Białystok has seen a number of extensions to its shopping centers, with two still ongoing: the extension of Auchan Hetmańska set to be completed in 2017 and CH Zielone Wzgórze scheduled for completion in 2018, which will altogethe...

Kraków office market putting up strong p... The office stock in Kraków, the largest regional office market in Poland, has increased by almost 70 percent since 2012, with a record 146,900 sqm having been completed in the city in 2016 alone, according to the latest report by Savills. The office ...

Orbis to open combo hotel in Poznań in 2... Hotel chain Orbis Hotel Group has started the modernization of the Novotel Poznań Centrum hotel in Poznań, which will be turned into a combo hotel combining two brands – ibis and Novotel – under one roof. The ibis Poznań Centrum hotel will occupy the...

Panattoni launches 25,000-sqm logistics ... Warehouse developer Panattoni Europe will build a 25,000-sqm facility for logistics firm DSV Solutions in Pęcice, south of Warsaw. The project was launched on March 23 and will be completed by July 2017. The facility will be erected on a 7.17 ha site...