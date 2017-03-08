PCC Rokita 2016 net profit increases significantly

WSE-listed chemicals producer PCC Rokita had a PLN 202.72 million consolidated net profit in 2016, up from PLN 84.75 million last year (139.2 percent y/y growth). Operating profit stood at PLN 234.3 million vs. PLN 102.86 million in 2015. Revenue from sales amounted to PLN 1.107 billion, slightly up from PLN 1.048 billion. Last year’s EBITDA was the highest in company’s history with PLN 290 million, an 84.7 percent y/y increase.

“We’re happy, that since our IPO in 2014, we’ve consistently improved our financial results. For 2013 our EBITDA amounted to PLN 120 million, which represents a three-fold increase over the course of last three years,” the company said in its financial report.