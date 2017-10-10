PCC Rokita to expand its facility for PLN 250 mln

WSE-listed chemicals firm PCC Rokita will expand its existing plant in Brzeg Dolny in an investment pledge worth PLN 250 million, the company said in a market filing. The facility is situated in the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, and PCC Rokita secured the necessary permissions for the investment. The company manufactures products which are used…
