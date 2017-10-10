PCC Rokita to expand its facility for PLN 250 mln

October 10, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemicals firm PCC Rokita will expand its existing plant in Brzeg Dolny in an investment pledge worth PLN 250 million, the company said in a market filing. The facility is situated in the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, and PCC Rokita secured the necessary permissions for the investment. The company manufactures products which are used…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts