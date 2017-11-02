PE fund acquires food producer Hortex

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of juice, drinks and frozen fruit and vegetable producer Hortex from a fund controlled by Argan Capital, they buyer stated. The deal is subject to an approval from consumer watchdog UOKiK and it is set to be concluded in…

