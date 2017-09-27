Pekao to tighten cooperation with PZU, Alior – CEO

According to the CEO of WSE-listed, state-owned Bank Pekao, the lender should increase its cooperation with its owned, WSE-listed insurer PZU, and another lender owned by PZU – Alior. “Our branches have a large potential for bancassurance, while PZU branches for assurbanking,” Michał Krupiński said, adding that Pekao “has no concrete plans for the possibility…
