Pekao to tighten cooperation with PZU, Alior – CEO

September 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to the CEO of WSE-listed, state-owned Bank Pekao, the lender should increase its cooperation with its owned, WSE-listed insurer PZU, and another lender owned by PZU – Alior. “Our branches have a large potential for bancassurance, while PZU branches for assurbanking,” Michał Krupiński said, adding that Pekao “has no concrete plans for the possibility…

