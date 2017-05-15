Pelion shareholders tender a success

May 15, 2017 Poland AM

Shareholders of WSE-listed pharmaceuticals group Pelion tendered 6.94 million shares of the company (37.9 percent stake), enough for the deal to go through. KIPF, along with the company’s owners which controls 25.77 percent of capital and 54.13 percent voting rights, said that the deal would be valid if at least 6.54 million shares were to…

