Penderecki wins Grammy

Image : Akumiszcza/Wikimedia Commons

Polish contemporary composer, Krzysztof Penderecki has won the Grammy award for the best choral performance with his Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1, recorded by the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus. This is his fifth Grammy, having previously won in 1988,1999, 2001 and 2013.

Penderecki is Poland’s best-known living composer, known for his operas, symphonies, choral works and instrumental music. His work was featured on soundtracks to such movies as The Exorcist, The Shining, Wild at Heart among others.