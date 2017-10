The Pengab index, which measures conditions in the banking industry, increased by 2.6 points month-to-month to 25.4 points in September, according to the Monitor Bankowy report issued by Kantar TNS. Last year, the indicator stood at 23.1 points.

The current indicator dropped by 2.6 points m/m to 19.9 points, while the forecast grew by 2.6 points to 30.9 points.