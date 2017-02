The Pengab index, which measures conditions in the banking industry, grew by 3.2 points month-to-month to 23.2 points in February, according to the “Monitor Bankowy” report issued by TNS Polska. This is the highest score in nine months. In February of last year, the indicator registered 12.1 points.

The assumption department of the Pengab index increased by 3.9 points to 19.8 points, while the forecast grew by 4.9 points to 29.2, while the estimate department grew by 1.9 points m/m to 17.3.