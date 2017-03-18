Pension funds buy PLN 261 worth of stocks in February

Pension funds purchased stocks for PLN 261 million, according to estimations by brokerage Trigon. “We estimate that February was another month of purchases, with net worth of some PLN 261 million. The demand was equally distributed between Polish and foreign stocks, with PLN 127 million and PLN 134 million spent on them respectively,” Trigon said…
