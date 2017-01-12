Pension funds with PLN 116 bln worth of stocks at the end of 2016

The total value of stocks held by Open Pension Funds (OFE) increased to PLN 116.2 billion at the end of December 2016. At the end of November it stood at PLN 108.7 billion, according to the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Foreign stocks held in OFE portfolios were valued at PLN 10.9 billion at the end…
